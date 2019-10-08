Pillar (PLR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6,937.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Pillar token can currently be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Cryptopia. Pillar has a total market cap of $4.92 million and approximately $6,937.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00195538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.01025620 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030883 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00091963 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.