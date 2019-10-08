Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Lowered by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $77.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,697,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,133,366. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.34. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

