Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.96

Pharma Bio Serv Inc (OTCMKTS:PBSV)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and traded as low as $0.88. Pharma Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 12,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pharma Bio Serv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a market cap of $23.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.23.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm the United States, Europe, and Brazil markets. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

