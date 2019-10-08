Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,334,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.8% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $47,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,240.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,544,423 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $258,466,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,118,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $914,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693,349 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4,297.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,656,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,269 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,431,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.70. 6,347,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,847,212. The company has a market cap of $198.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

