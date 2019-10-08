Penta (PNT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Penta has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and $159,698.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Bit-Z, BCEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Penta has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00195232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.95 or 0.01022444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00028313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00091124 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,013,819,521 tokens. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, LBank, HADAX and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

