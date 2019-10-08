Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Receives $13.50 Average PT from Analysts

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $285,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $104,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,400 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth about $71,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 6,903.5% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606 shares during the period. 35.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.73. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 107.55%.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

