PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

PB Bancorp stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. PB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its position in PB Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 25,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PB Bancorp by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in PB Bancorp by 1,457.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 260,813 shares during the period. 36.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

