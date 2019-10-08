Paxos Standard (PAX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $339.84 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00012224 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, ZB.COM, CoinBene and BCEX. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $259.85 million and approximately $339.84 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 258,534,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,534,463 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, SouthXchange, CoinPlace, Coinall, HitBTC, BCEX, FCoin, Coinsuper, Bittrex, WazirX, ZB.COM, DigiFinex, OKEx, Iquant, KuCoin, Coinbit, DDEX, C2CX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BW.com, Bit-Z, ABCC, Kyber Network, CoinBene, TOKOK, Bitrue, BitMart, MXC, Bitfinex, Binance, BigONE, CoinEx, Crex24, Hotbit, P2PB2B, Sistemkoin, Gate.io, BitMax and OKCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.