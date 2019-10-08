PAXEX (PAXEX) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $5,776.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAXEX alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010158 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005287 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000107 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAXEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAXEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.