Parkgene (GENE) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Parkgene token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Parkgene has a total market cap of $437,102.00 and approximately $6,907.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00194447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.01023694 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00031176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00090520 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene launched on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

