Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Shares Up 14.1%

Shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) shot up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.05, 216,577 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 148,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Oxbridge Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a negative return on equity of 61.64% and a negative net margin of 188.81%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Madhu acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

