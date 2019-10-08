Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.82, approximately 67,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,814,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson set a $48.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $360.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.23. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. The company had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.20) earnings per share. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com Inc will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, major shareholder Patrick Michael Byrne sold 1,056,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $17,245,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $31,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,994.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,564,813 shares of company stock valued at $50,184,884. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 63.6% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 389,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 151,552 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 63.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 389,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 151,552 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,192,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 222,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 5.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

