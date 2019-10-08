Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) has been assigned a €29.00 ($33.72) target price by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 25.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €40.50 ($47.09) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osram Licht currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €36.75 ($42.73).

Osram Licht stock traded down €0.39 ($0.45) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €39.10 ($45.47). 531,340 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.57. Osram Licht has a 1 year low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 1 year high of €79.42 ($92.35).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

