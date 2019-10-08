Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Stock Price Down 32.4%

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Inc (OTCMKTS:BPSR)’s share price fell 32.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 104,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 110,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BPSR)

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of regenerative medicine management products. It researches and develops regenerative medical techniques and services. The company was formerly known as Biotech Products Services and Research, Inc and changed its name to Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc in June 2018.

