O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $427.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $408.92.

ORLY stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $386.32. 5,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,853. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.07. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $314.14 and a 12 month high of $414.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total transaction of $381,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total value of $47,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,773 shares of company stock worth $669,481 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. National Pension Service boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 111,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,069,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.1% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $510,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

