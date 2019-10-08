Online Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10.00 (OIO)

Online (CURRENCY:OIO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Online has a market capitalization of $949,370.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Online was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Online has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Online token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Online alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00194107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.01022046 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00030769 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00090966 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Online

Online was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Online’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 877,660,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Online is /r/onlineio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Online’s official Twitter account is @Online_OIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Online’s official website is online.io . Online’s official message board is medium.com/online-io-blockchain-technologies

Buying and Selling Online

Online can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Online directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Online should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Online using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Online and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.