ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. ONE Gas makes up approximately 1.1% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $21,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,255,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 373.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 336,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,978,000 after buying an additional 265,658 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 595,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,807,000 after buying an additional 111,105 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,836,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after buying an additional 58,966 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.54. 122,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,709. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.65. ONE Gas Inc has a 52-week low of $75.51 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.99.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ONE Gas news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 300 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $26,892.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,186.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on ONE Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $82.00.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

