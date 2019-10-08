Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) fell 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.15, 510,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 504,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMER. Maxim Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Get Omeros alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $777.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1476.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.