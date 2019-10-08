Ods Capital Llc Buys 9,440 Shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc (NASDAQ:SHOS) Stock

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc (NASDAQ:SHOS) major shareholder Ods Capital Llc purchased 9,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $32,473.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,407,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,161,074.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ods Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Ods Capital Llc purchased 10,914 shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.56 per share, for a total transaction of $38,853.84.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Ods Capital Llc purchased 89,739 shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $310,496.94.

Shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.58. 8,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,580. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores during the second quarter worth about $136,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 286,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc engages in the retail sale of home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, and hardware in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Sears Hometown and Hardware, and Sears Outlet. The Sears Hometown and Hardware segment operates Sears Hometown Stores that offer products and services across a selection of merchandise categories, including home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, sporting goods, and household goods; and Sears Hardware Stores, which provide products and services across a range of merchandise categories, such as home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, other home improvement products, fasteners, electrical supplies, and plumbing supplies.

