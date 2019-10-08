Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) will report sales of $2.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $500,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 334%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $8.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.83 million to $8.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $54.67 million, with estimates ranging from $26.77 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,450.84% and a negative return on equity of 256.69%.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities set a $9.00 price target on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price target on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,585 shares during the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 891,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,248. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market cap of $147.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

