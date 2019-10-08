Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Down 31.6%

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price was down 31.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.28, approximately 2,782,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,153% from the average daily volume of 222,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 3.00.
Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($1.20).
Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.
