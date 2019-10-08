Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Trading Down 5.7%

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) shares traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.96, 9,570,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 11,148,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Williams Capital cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Oasis Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $966.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $529.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.63 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Hagale bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 120,480 shares in the company, valued at $343,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Taylor L. Reid bought 45,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $124,365.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,462,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,380.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 105,060 shares of company stock valued at $292,666. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,116,897 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $1,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.