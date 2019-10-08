Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.82

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and traded as high as $16.85. Oak Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 264 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $139.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.47.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $11.37 million during the quarter.
About Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing
Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.