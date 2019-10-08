Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.10

Shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.10 and traded as low as $15.80. Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 5,025 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.0418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund by 299.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 97,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund by 618.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 541,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 466,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

