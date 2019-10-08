NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) and Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Critical Comparison

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) and Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NuVasive and Obalon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVasive 4.65% 15.09% 7.26% Obalon Therapeutics -425.36% -253.79% -102.87%

This table compares NuVasive and Obalon Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVasive $1.10 billion 3.06 $12.47 million $2.23 29.05 Obalon Therapeutics $9.10 million 1.07 -$37.38 million ($19.60) -0.09

NuVasive has higher revenue and earnings than Obalon Therapeutics. Obalon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NuVasive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NuVasive has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obalon Therapeutics has a beta of -4.86, suggesting that its share price is 586% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NuVasive and Obalon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVasive 1 6 6 0 2.38 Obalon Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25

NuVasive presently has a consensus price target of $68.08, indicating a potential upside of 5.07%. Obalon Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $20.63, indicating a potential upside of 1,078.57%. Given Obalon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Obalon Therapeutics is more favorable than NuVasive.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of NuVasive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of NuVasive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NuVasive beats Obalon Therapeutics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons to access the spine to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. The company's biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty and gel. Its IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. The company also provides implants used for interbody disc height restoration; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, it offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. The company sells its products to patients, surgeons, hospitals, and insurers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. NuVasive, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

