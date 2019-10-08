Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Sells 887 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,949 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 3.0% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $212,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $956,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 44,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 30.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 958,914 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $80,385,000 after buying an additional 224,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 209,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cowen set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $883,906.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,712.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,730,357 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.03. 406,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,882,179. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $54.71 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

