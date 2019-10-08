Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 16,953 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.74.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 911,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,614,905. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

