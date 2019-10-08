Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Polaris Industries worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Polaris Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

PII stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.27 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.61 and its 200-day moving average is $88.25.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Polaris Industries from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.85.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

