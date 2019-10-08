Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,766. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

In related news, Director Murray E. Brasseux purchased 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

