Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6,950.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,763,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after purchasing an additional 976,898 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $79,028,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,936,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,112,000 after buying an additional 547,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Waste Management by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,395,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,771,000 after buying an additional 501,763 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $114.54. 197,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,139. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $83.22 and a one year high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.81%.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $127.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $34,278.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $957,468.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,047 shares of company stock worth $1,551,138 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

