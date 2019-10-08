Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises about 1.8% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,385,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,475,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,975 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,466,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,055,000 after acquiring an additional 268,914 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 437.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,960,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,826 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,775,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,399,000 after acquiring an additional 25,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,633,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,610,000 after acquiring an additional 164,567 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,154.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup set a $74.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Standpoint Research raised their price target on shares of Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.22.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,098. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average of $71.76. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $55.55 and a 12 month high of $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.06.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a sep 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

