Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,971 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.5% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 29,039 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,362.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura set a $65.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

VZ stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.56. 1,355,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,979,813. The company has a market cap of $247.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average is $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

