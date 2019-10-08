Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Cascend Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

NSC traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $172.59. 23,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,615. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.20. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $138.65 and a fifty-two week high of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.54%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 525 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

