Noni B Limited (ASX:NBL) Declares Final Dividend of $0.06

Noni B Limited (ASX:NBL) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

Noni B has a 52-week low of A$2.31 ($1.64) and a 52-week high of A$3.90 ($2.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.07 million and a PE ratio of 15.30.

Noni B Company Profile

Noni B Limited engages in the retail of women's apparel and accessories in Australia. The company offers dresses; skirts; tops, shirts, tees, twinsets, and kaftans; pants; shorts; jackets, coats, and vests; cardigans and shrugs, and sweaters and jumpers; sleepwear; intimates; swimwear; and accessories, such as bags and hats, gifts, jewelry, eyewear, and scarves.

