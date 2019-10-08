Nimiq Market Cap Tops $2.86 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $125,520.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,221.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.50 or 0.02219840 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.89 or 0.02820869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00697433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011717 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00677006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00056442 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00448314 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012220 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 5,644,920,506 coins and its circulating supply is 4,736,674,166 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

