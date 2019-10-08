New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.20 Million

Equities analysts expect New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) to post sales of $70.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Age Beverages’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.40 million. New Age Beverages reported sales of $13.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 430.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will report full year sales of $270.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.29 million to $274.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $300.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New Age Beverages.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. New Age Beverages’s quarterly revenue was up 396.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NBEV shares. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of New Age Beverages in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered New Age Beverages from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on New Age Beverages in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,504,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,874,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $262,750. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in New Age Beverages by 5,012.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in New Age Beverages during the second quarter worth about $61,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Age Beverages during the second quarter worth about $67,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in New Age Beverages during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new stake in New Age Beverages during the second quarter worth about $85,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NBEV traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.74. 146,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,787. New Age Beverages has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

