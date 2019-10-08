Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 66,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,711. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 43.85%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Thatcher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $214,800.00. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novo Holdings A S grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 11.0% in the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 582,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 57,798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 19.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 64,648 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 25.7% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 380,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 77,949 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 380,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 66,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter worth $204,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

