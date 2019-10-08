Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) vs. Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Financial Contrast

Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) and Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lianluo Smart and Neurometrix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lianluo Smart $560,000.00 25.10 -$8.91 million N/A N/A Neurometrix $16.09 million 0.21 $20,000.00 N/A N/A

Neurometrix has higher revenue and earnings than Lianluo Smart.

Risk and Volatility

Lianluo Smart has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurometrix has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lianluo Smart and Neurometrix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lianluo Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A Neurometrix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Neurometrix has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,370.59%. Given Neurometrix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Neurometrix is more favorable than Lianluo Smart.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Lianluo Smart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Neurometrix shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Lianluo Smart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Neurometrix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lianluo Smart and Neurometrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lianluo Smart N/A N/A N/A Neurometrix -23.52% -17.31% -9.72%

Summary

Lianluo Smart beats Neurometrix on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, and governmental agencies, as well as to individuals. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Neurometrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. Its marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies; and SENSUS, a pain therapy device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain. The company offers its products to consumers, retail merchandisers, direct response TV promoters, health care professionals, managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, physicians, neurologists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, as well as primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, hand, and neurosurgeons. It operates in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. The company has a strategic collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

