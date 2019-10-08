Neumark (NEU) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Neumark token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, BitBay, IDEX and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Neumark has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Neumark has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $1,025.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neumark alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00196478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.40 or 0.01027100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00031160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00091947 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neumark Profile

Neumark’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 64,327,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,678,187 tokens. Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org . Neumark’s official website is neufund.org . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitBay, Liqui, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neumark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neumark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.