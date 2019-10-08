Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $380.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFLX. Raymond James decreased their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised Netflix from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Imperial Capital set a $451.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $381.19.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $272.62 on Monday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $231.23 and a 52 week high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.92 and its 200 day moving average is $335.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.72, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $11,561,674.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,674.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith purchased 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,983 shares of company stock valued at $44,378,164. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

