NEO Price Tops $7.44 on Top Exchanges (NEO)

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, NEO has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One NEO coin can currently be bought for $7.44 or 0.00090584 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, TDAX, Bibox and Bitfinex. NEO has a market capitalization of $525.09 million and approximately $233.94 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00194737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.01022945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00030824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00022419 BTC.

NEO Coin Profile

NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. NEO’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NEO

NEO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, BigONE, COSS, OTCBTC, Bibox, CoinBene, TDAX, OKEx, Bitfinex, Liquid, Koinex, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Huobi, Coinsuper, Binance, LBank, BitMart, BitForex, Livecoin, Ovis, Bitinka, BCEX, HitBTC, Bitbns, Tidebit, CoinEgg, Kucoin, CoinEx, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, Coinrail, DragonEX, Exrates, Allcoin and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

