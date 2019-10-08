National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.31

National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.31 and traded as high as $9.50. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 9,335 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Australia Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded National Australia Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

