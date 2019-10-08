Narrative Trading Up 149.1% This Week (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, Narrative has traded 149.1% higher against the dollar. Narrative has a market cap of $191,356.00 and approximately $51.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Narrative token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, BiteBTC, Bilaxy and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00195538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.01025620 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030883 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00091963 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,427,331 tokens. The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org . The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Narrative can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BiteBTC, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

