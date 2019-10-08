NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Price Down 2.2%

NAHL Group PLC (LON:NAH) shares were down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 110.28 ($1.44), approximately 16,760 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 66,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.75 ($1.47).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of NAHL Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 million and a PE ratio of 11.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 113.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. NAHL Group’s payout ratio is 0.83%.

About NAHL Group (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

