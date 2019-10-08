Morgan Stanley Raises Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Price Target to $16.00

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $12.00 price target on shares of Avaya and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Northland Securities set a $21.00 price target on shares of Avaya and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BWS Financial set a $22.00 price target on shares of Avaya and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.13.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57. Avaya has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.96 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avaya will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,968,000 after buying an additional 59,489 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Avaya by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,655,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,855,000 after buying an additional 117,255 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter valued at about $988,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 221.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 93,293 shares during the period. Finally, Lancaster Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 14.8% during the first quarter. Lancaster Investment Management LLP now owns 2,476,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after purchasing an additional 320,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

