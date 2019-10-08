Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Receives $12.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRCC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Monroe Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,690. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $208.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 89.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 354,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 36,173 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 256,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 66,409 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. 22.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.