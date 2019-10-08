Monkey Project Reaches Market Cap of $216,723.00 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $216,723.00 and $196.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 7,714,660 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ . Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

