Moneytoken (IMT) Hits Market Cap of $1.98 Million

Moneytoken (CURRENCY:IMT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Moneytoken has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. One Moneytoken token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, LATOKEN and Coinsuper. Moneytoken has a market cap of $1.98 million and $17,275.00 worth of Moneytoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Moneytoken

Moneytoken’s total supply is 19,155,705,310 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,430,337,527 tokens. Moneytoken’s official Twitter account is @MoneyToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moneytoken is moneytoken.com . The official message board for Moneytoken is medium.com/@moneytoken

Buying and Selling Moneytoken

Moneytoken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, BitForex and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneytoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneytoken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moneytoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

