Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $39.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Moelis & Co traded as low as $29.56 and last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 11550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

MC has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Moelis & Co in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 17,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $589,641.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Moelis & Co by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,424,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,432,000 after purchasing an additional 976,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Co by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,508,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,581,000 after purchasing an additional 182,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Moelis & Co by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,203,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,065,000 after purchasing an additional 593,438 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Moelis & Co by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,269,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,837,000 after purchasing an additional 316,116 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Moelis & Co by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 601,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 138,158 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.84 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Moelis & Co Company Profile (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

