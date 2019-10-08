Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.55.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,245. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $264.74. The company has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $3,002,702.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,937,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 9,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total transaction of $2,450,565.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,707,294.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,803 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.